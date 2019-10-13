KPD searching for armed suspect after gas station robbery

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said they are searching for a man after a gas station robbery Saturday night.

Officers responded to a robbery at the Weigel's on the 6000 block of Maynardville Pike around 9:30 p.m., according to reports.

Police said the spoke to the victim who said a white man robbed the store at gunpoint and left on foot.

Knoxville police were assisted by officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officers said they set up a perimeter for a K-9 track. Officials searched for several minutes but were unable to find the suspect, according to KPD.

KPD officers said there was car description and the suspect was described only as a thin, white male in his late 20s or 30s and stands around 5'10" tall.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing.

