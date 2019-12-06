KPD searching for Fountain City attempted carjacking suspect

Knoxville Police asked for the public's help to find a man suspected in a Fountain City carjacking attempt.

Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses said the suspect was seen on a black bicycle with a wire basket before the attempted carjacking.

Anyone who knows who the man in the photos could be should contact KPD through the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212, email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov or message the KPD on Facebook. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

