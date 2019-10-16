KPD searching for endangered 82-year-old man

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for an endangered 82-year-old man.

Police said 82-year-old George Sexton was last seen near the West Town Mall on Oct. 16 around noon. He is described as a white man, 5'8", and weighing 210 pounds.

He was last seen driving a 2018 white Subaru Outback bearing Tennessee disabled veteran tag DVM-489 with a USMC bumpsticker.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans. Police said he suffers from dementia and a severe heart condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police immediately at 865-215-4010.

