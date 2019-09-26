KPD searching for endangered teen

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing and endangered teen.

KPD said 14-year-old Jana Mendez Diego went missing from her home on Cedar Lane around 4 p.m. on September 25. She was last seen traveling in the direction of Broadway on foo.

Police said she is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds and is 5'0".

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 865-215-4010.

