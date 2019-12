The Knoxville Police Department are asking for the public's help in the search for a man accused of robbing the Weigel's on Cherry Street on Dec 9.

Investigators said the man robbed the store around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night and brandished a semi-automatic handgun before running on foot.

KPD said he was seen running in the direction of Cherry St. and I-40.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-215-7212.

