Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are asking for the publics' help finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old.

KPD said Lanysja Rodgers was reported missing around 3:42 p.m. Wednesday after leaving the 600 block of Arthur Street on foot.

Police said if you see the missing teen call KPD immediately at 865-215-4010.

