KPD searching for missing Strawberry Plains woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knoxville Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since December 7.

KPD said Stefanie Johnson was last seen at the Clarion Inn on Central Avenue Pike at 7 a.m. on November 27.

Johnson's last known address was in Strawberry Plains.

 