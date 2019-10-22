KPD searching for missing endangered man

Knoxville police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing elderly and endangered man.

KPD said 78-year-old Ervin Miller was last seen at the West Town Mall at around 3:30 p.m. wearing a tan sweatshirt and gray pants.

Police said Miller suffers from dementia and had a small dog in the vehicle with him. There are no photos currently available police said.

Investigators said he was last seen in a 2017 gray Nissan Rogue with TN tags 037-QHB.

Anyone with any information sis asked to call police at 865-215-4010.