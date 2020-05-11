KPD searching for missing man

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 23-year-old man.

Police said Brandon Cinnamon was last seen May 8 around 8 a.m. when he left his home near Whittle Springs Golf Course.

Cinnamon is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5'2".

Police said he is without his medication. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911, and anyone with any information about his disappearance is asked to call 865-215-7212.

