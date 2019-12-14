KPD searching for suspect after East Knoxville shooting

Knoxville police said one person is left injured after a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.

KPD officers responded to several calls about shots fired near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue just after 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials said they found a victim sitting inside a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown vehicle reportedly pulled up next to the victim's vehicle that was parked at the intersection. The suspect then shot into the vehicle multiple times before leaving the area, according to reports.

Officials said the victim was not hit by the gunfire but suffered non-life threatening injuries due to broken glass.

KPD officials said the suspect has not been identified and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7212.

