Armed robbery at Knoxville gas station prompts search for suspect

Knoxville police are on the search for a suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday night.

KPD officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Kenjo Gas Station on the 1400 block of North Central Avenue.

According to reports, the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while armed with a handgun.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators described the suspect as a white male with a skinny build and stands around 5'7".

The incident is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.