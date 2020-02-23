KPD searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run that left four injured

Knoxville police are the search for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that left four injured.

Officers responded to the parking lot at the corner of Willow Street and Central Street after a reported hit-and-run crash around 2:54 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses at the scene told police a fight started for unknown reasons in the parking lot. Police said the suspect entered his vehicle and drove off at a high speed.

According to KPD, the suspect was driving a black Infinity or Mazda and hit several parked cars. The suspect then reportedly struck four people that were standing near their vehicles.

Police said the suspect then exited his vehicle and started a fight with several people before fleeing the scene in his car.

Two people were seriously injured and two others left with minor injuries, according to KPD. Both victims with serious injuries were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide any further details is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

