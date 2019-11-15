KPD searching for driver after pedestrian hit

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene.

Investigators said the incident happened at the Intersection of Fern Street and Ivy Avenue on Thursday at around 8"17 a.m. Officers said a woman pedestrian was crossing Ivy Avenue when a vehicle attempted to turn left onto Ivy, failed to yield and hit the victim.

Police said the vehicle fled eastbound on Ivy, and the victim was transported to UT Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a newer, white, four-door sedan, possibly a Ford with a hubcap missing on the front left tire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-215-721.

