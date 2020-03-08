Triple homicide leads to KPD investigation after 3 women found shot

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a triple homicide that occurred overnight.

Police responded to the area of Division Street and Liberty Street after receiving reports of a woman that was possibly dead in the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from what police say was a gunshot wound to the torso.

The preliminary investigation led police to a home on the 6600 block of Trousdale Road where two other women were located inside the home. Police said the women appeared to have been killed from gunshot wounds.

Police said there is no information on the suspect at this time. The identities of the victims are being withheld until their next of kin is notified.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is in the early stages of its investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

