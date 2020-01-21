KPD searching for suspect following armed robbery at Knoxville gas station

Knoxville police said they are on the search for a suspect after a reported armed robbery at a Knoxville gas station.

Police responded to the Exxon on the 7400 block of Strawberry Plains Pike. The clerk told police a male entered the store while he was on a smoke break and hid behind the counter waiting for the clerk to return, according to reports.

The suspect was reportedly crouched behind the counter. Police said when the clerk entered the store, the suspect told the clerk, "you don't need to die over this, act cool."

KPD officers said the suspect implied he had a gun in his sweatshirt and stole nearly $400 from the business.

Police described the suspect as a white male, around 5'7" tall, with a thin build, wearing a black ski mask, blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was also wearing gloves, according to KPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.