KPD searching for suspect in West Town Mall robbery

Knoxville Police Department is searching for a female suspect in a West Town Mall robbery that was caught on surveillance camera.

(KPD)

Police said the suspect stole a 76-year-old woman's purse and knocked her to the ground on June 3.

The victim's credit card was then used at multiple stores in the mall, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

