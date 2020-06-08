KPD searching for suspects involved in purse snatching incidents at West Town Mall

Knoxville police are on the search for suspects involved in the robbery of a 76-year-old woman at West Town Mall on June 3.

Video surveillance caught the suspects using the victim's stolen credit cards at Champs Sports in the mall on the same day as the robbery, according to KPD.

Police believe the suspects are the same people involved in the recent purse snatching incident involving a 90-year-old woman at West Town Mall.

The suspects were reportedly driving a white or silver Infiniti.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

