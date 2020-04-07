KPD searching for teen runaway

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a teen who ran away from home.

KPD said they are searching for 14-year-old Kya Nelson who was last seen at her home on Knotty Oak Way on March 26.

She is described as being 4'11, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown hair. She is believed to be in South Knoxville, possibly in the area of Sevierville Pike and Sevier Avenue.

If anyone sees Nelson, please call 911 immediately. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 865-382-4026.

