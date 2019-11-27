KPD searching for three missing people who disappeared in 2018

The Knoxville Police Departement is searching for three people who were reported missing in early 2018.

Bonnie Drane, 47, William Inklebarger, 42, and Brenda Carroll, 48 disappeared from Knoxville without a trace.

Police said the three were connected as part of the same social circle. They all had a history of substance abuse, but KPD said it is out of character for them to go long periods without contacting their families.

Drane was last seen on December 27, 2017, while visiting a family member at UT Medical Center. According to KPD she left the hospital in a 1998 silver Honda Accord, which was later found on January 21st at an apartment complex on Bridalwood Drive. She is described as a white female approximately 5’7” and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Inklebarger was last seen on December 29, 2017 by his father at a motel room at 1500 N. Cherry Street. On January 5, Inklebarger’s father went to check on his son at the motel room. The subject was not there so he left a note. The father returned again on January 11 and was allowed in the room by the manager, where he found most of his son’s belongings. The room was the same when Inklebarger’s father returned two days later. Inklebarger is described as a white male approximately 6’0” and 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Carroll was last heard from on January 1, 2018 when she contacted her sister on Facebook messenger. She was believed to be in the company of both Drane and Inklebarger, who she had been living with. Carroll was reportedly seen with Drane on December 27, 2017, when Drane was visiting her family member at the UT Medical Center. She is described as a white female approximately 5’1” and 140 pounds with hazel eyes and strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information about where they may be should call KPD at 65-215-7212 or message the Knoxville Police Department on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.