KPD searching for three suspects accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty

Knoxville police said they are on the search for three suspects after two separate thefts occurred at the Ulta Beauty on Papermill Drive.

The first theft was reported on Dec. 19, according to KPD. Police said two white male suspects stole from the store on Nov. 11 around 3:13 p.m. The suspects are believed to have committed previous thefts at Ulta Beauty.

KPD officials said the second robbery happened on Dec. 18. Police said a white woman stole from the store around 1 p.m.

Police released pictures of the suspects from surveillance footage. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the KPD crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or message KPD on Facebook.

