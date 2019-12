Knoxville police said they are on the search for two suspects who reportedly stole a building sign from the 2500 block of Magnolia Avenue Tuesday.

Police said the suspects were driving a white and hold Ford truck when they stole the Tennessee Title Loans sign.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

