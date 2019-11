Knoxville Police are asking for the public's help to identify four people who were caught on camera spray painting the walls of multiple downtown Knoxville elevators.

According to police, the vandalism happened between November 22 and 23. Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos should call KPD at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

