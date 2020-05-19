KPD warns people of 'family emergency scams'

The Knoxville Police Department is warning people about scam callers pretending to be your relative with a 'family emergency'.

KPD says the caller will pose as a relative or friend through a phone call or text message saying they need help with an emergency like getting out of jail.

"Family emergency scams are a common tactic used by criminals to steal money from unwitting victims," KPD wrote in a Tweet.

KPD offered some tips for identifying a scam call like this:

•Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

•Verify the person's identity by asking questions that a stranger couldn't possibly know.

•Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine.

•Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you've been told to keep it a secret.

•Don't wire money--or send a check or money order by overnight delivery or courier.

•Report possible fraud to the FTC by filing a complaint or calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.