KPD: Fatal accident occurs near Lonas Drive

Police responded to a vehicle incident near Lonas Drive on October 31.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, investigators responded to a single-vehicle accident on Middlebrook Pike at Lonas Drive.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a single vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver, a 51-year-old, man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

KPD said the investigation was continuing.

