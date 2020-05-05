KPD: Pedestrian hit on Alcoa Highway at Performance Way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating a crash with a pedestrian hit on Alcoa Highway at Performance Drive.
It happened Tuesday morning just after 6 a.m.
Officials asked drivers to avoid the area while crews are at the scene.
No details about injuries in the crash were released.
KPD Traffic Alert: Officers are on the scene of a serious wreck on Alcoa Highway at Performance Way. Seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/EgCve7MUkR— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 5, 2020
