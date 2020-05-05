KPD: Pedestrian hit on Alcoa Highway at Performance Way

Updated: Tue 6:59 AM, May 05, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating a crash with a pedestrian hit on Alcoa Highway at Performance Drive.

It happened Tuesday morning just after 6 a.m.

Officials asked drivers to avoid the area while crews are at the scene.

No details about injuries in the crash were released.

