KPD: Pedestrian hit on Alcoa Highway at Performance Way

Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating a crash with a pedestrian hit on Alcoa Highway at Performance Drive.

It happened Tuesday morning just after 6 a.m.

Officials asked drivers to avoid the area while crews are at the scene.

No details about injuries in the crash were released.

KPD Traffic Alert: Officers are on the scene of a serious wreck on Alcoa Highway at Performance Way. Seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/EgCve7MUkR — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 5, 2020

