Kentucky 9-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Kentucky State Police troopers said they were called to the scene of an accidental shooting in Beattyville Monday night.

Kentucky CBS affiliate WYMT reported that when troopers arrived, they discovered 9-year-old Jeremiah Fox with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary ingratiation revealed that the child was reportedly target practicing with friends and family when the gun malfunctioned.

According to a release, the weapon fired and hit Fox in the chest.

The 9-year-old was flown to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner.

This incident is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Lee County EMS assisted on the scene.

