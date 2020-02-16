KUB crews repairing water main break impacting 175 customers

Officials with the Knoxville Utilities Board reported crews closed Jenkins Road between Woodrow Drive and Highland Drive for water system repairs in the area.

In recent days, there have been multiple breaks to a 1,500 feet long section of water main, according to KUB. The break has reportedly caused interruptions in water service to nearly 175 customers in the area.

KUB crews said they are currently developing a plan to implement short-term and long-term solutions.

KUB customer support representatives have been on-site to provide impacted customers with information about the repairs.

"We appreciate your understanding while we work to make repairs," KUB officials said.

Daily updates and information will be available online.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.