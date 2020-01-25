KUB implementing rolling roadblocks on I-40

Knoxville Utilities Board crews will implement rolling roadblocks of Interstate 40 in both directions.

KUB officials said the roadblocks will happen at the Oglesby Road overpass between Asheville Highway and Strawberry Plains Pike from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 to safely pull spans of wire across the roadway.

Traffic flow both ways will be stopped three times for up to 15 minutes each time.

KUB said traffic control and law enforcement will be on site.

If the weather does not permit for the roadwork, the roadblocks will be moved to Feb. 2.

KUB contract crews will implement rolling roadblocks of I-40 between Asheville Hwy. and Strawberry Plains Pike from 7a.m. – 3 p.m. Jan. 26 to safely pull spans of wire across the roadway. Traffic flow both ways will be stopped three times for up to 15 minutes each time. pic.twitter.com/ZtrIYZ7Yts — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) January 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

