KUB offers free smart thermostat and installation

The Knoxville Utilities Board announced eligible customers can receive a free ecobee smart thermostat and installation.

The ecobee thermostat is Wi-Fi enabled and allows customers to customize their climate remotely and track in-home energy use.

The eScore Smart Thermostat Pilot program is administered by the Tennessee Valley Authority and provides qualifying KUB customers with a free ecobee smart thermostat.

To qualify customers must meet the following requirements:

1. Customer must have an active KUB electric account (at least one year)

2. Home must have an electric heat pump or electric forced air furnace

3. Home must be detached single-family dwelling, two-unit duplex; or townhouse/condo (with property lines between dwellings)

4. Home must have Wi-Fi internet service

5. Customer must be registered or register with TVA eScore program

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.