KUB prepares for incoming severe weather

Severe storms with damaging winds are expected to move into East Tennessee Saturday evening.

Officials with the Knoxville Utilities Board said they worked to prepare to safely and quickly respond to any outages that may happen.

KUB said the leading cause of power outages is downed trees. KUB crews said they prepared for outage events by pruning trees to help minimize outages while continuing to provide safe, reliable services.

To report a power outage in your area click here.

To prepare for the storms KUB said you should follow these steps:

-Keep emergency supplies on hand such as batteries, flashlights, a battery-operated radio, nonperishable food items, bottled water, and a charged cell phone. The Red Cross suggests including a supply of your necessary medications.

-Keep your KUB account information up-to-date, such as your phone number and e-mail address. A correct phone number will allow you to use the automated system to report your outage and check its status. You can update your contact information by logging into your account and choosing Manage Account. For additional tips, review our Power Outage Reference Guide.

-Have a plan for what you'd do in the event of a multi-day power outage. This may include getting a hotel room, or staying with friends or family.

-Have and know how to safely operate a portable generator. Be sure to follow the instructions in your owners manual, as well as these tips:

-Generators should be installed and inspected by licensed electricians. Improperly installed generators can be a safety hazard to utility workers as well as to homeowners.

-Never connect the generator to your home's main wiring circuit. Disconnect your home from the power system before hooking up a generator. If you don't, electricity may flow backward into the power lines, endangering you, your neighbors, and the linemen who are working to restore power.

-Locate the generator outside your home. Gasoline-powered generators can produce deadly carbon monoxide.

-Plug appliances directly into the generator. Use extension cords if necessary, but do not exceed the recommended wattage noted on the generator.

