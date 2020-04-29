KUB reports nearly 30,000 without power

The Knoxville Utilities Board reported nearly 30,000 were without power Wednesday evening as strong winds hit the area.

Source: KUB

Many of the power outages were reported in the West Knox County area. KUB notes that more than a thousand customers are without power around the Rutledge Pike and Ellistown Road intersection.

According to KUB's power outage map, many were expected to regain power around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

There is a WVLT Weather Alert for the afternoon and evening, specificially from 2:00 - 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is for the entire area.

Cooler showers reminiscent of last Sunday are here for your Thursday.

