KUB warns customers of scam calls

Knoxville Utilities Board warned its customers to beware of any scam phone calls that have happened recently.

According to a tweet by KUB, the company warned the public that they never send e-mail offers or call and asked for financial or card information. KUB officials said they also never collect payments at homes or businesses.

KUB suggests to call 865-524-2911 or contact authorities if you have received similar communication.

We have received several reports of scam phone calls today. KUB never sends e-mail offers, calls asking for financial or card information, or collects payments at homes or businesses. Call us at 865-524-2911 or contact authorities if you have received similar communication. pic.twitter.com/Hox7KCoLpk — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) December 30, 2019

