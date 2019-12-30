KUB warns customers of scam calls

KUB received several reports of scam phone calls and warned customers to beware of any call asking for financial or card information. / Source: (Pixabay)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 2:16 PM, Dec 30, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Knoxville Utilities Board warned its customers to beware of any scam phone calls that have happened recently.

According to a tweet by KUB, the company warned the public that they never send e-mail offers or call and asked for financial or card information. KUB officials said they also never collect payments at homes or businesses.

KUB suggests to call 865-524-2911 or contact authorities if you have received similar communication.


