KUB seeing increase in scam reports

The Knoxville Utility Board said they are seeing an increase in reports of scam calls from their customers.

According to KUB, the scam callers identify themselves as KUB representatives and threaten to disconnect customers' service unless a balance is paid. In some cases, the scammers have reportedly mimicked KUB's phone number when calling customers.

KUB has a few tips for identifying when a scammer is calling:

1. The caller requests payment via MoneyPaks, Green Dot Cards, MoneyGram, or other prepaid credit cards – KUB DOES NOT request payment in this form. Once you give the caller the number on any of these cards, the scammer then has access to the funds on the card. These are usually untraceable. This is free money to the scammer.

2. The caller threatens shutoff service within a specific time frame – KUB gives final notices on bills and pink door hangers, not calls, for service termination. A call with a threat of shutoff within the hour, two hours, that day, etc., WILL NOT come from KUB.

"Thieves change their tactics constantly. If anyone calls you claiming to be from KUB and demands payment, call KUB at 865-524-2911 to verify their activity is legitimate. If possible, collect the name and number of the caller, as it could be helpful should the scammer target you again." KUB wrote in a release.

If you feel that you have been scammed or have received a suspicious call from KUB, please call 865-524-2911.

