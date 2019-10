The Knoxville Utilities Board said contract crews will have intermittent lane closures on Tuesday, Oct. 29 for electric system work.

KUB crews will implement intermittent lane closures as needed on a short section of North Cedar Bluff Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials said each lane will be closed for about 15 minutes at a time. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through the work zone.

