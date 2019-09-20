KY aquarium looking for child who mailed $5 donation

A young boy from the Celina, Ohio area mailed $5 to the Newport Aquarium to ‘help,’ and now the aquarium wants to find and thank him.

The WAVE Foundation says they recently received a letter with a zip code listed, but no return address from a young child named Tyler. Inside was a handwritten letter that said, “I am donate my money to help your animals. It may not be much but I want to help. thank you, Tyler," with a $5 enclosed.

Nonprofit aquarium partner WAVE says they’re blown away by the heart behind this donation and would love to meet Tyler to thank him and his family properly.

They said they’re also matching Tyler’s donation with a $5,000 donation to support shark, African penguin, or sea turtle conservation.

WAVE is starting the movement #BeLikeTyler and encouraging everyone to help their foundation on their mission to educate the community about the importance of aquatic life and conservation.

