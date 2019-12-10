Alaska man to accept 4-month sentence for killing polar bear

An Alaska man has agreed to plead guilty to killing a polar bear without harvesting its meat.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Chris Gordon of Kaktovik has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in which he will accept a maximum prison sentence of four months and a $4,500 fine.

Authorities said the killing violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The whaling captain is also expected to agree not to hunt marine mammals except bowhead whales for a year after sentencing.

Authorities said Gordon shot the polar bear in front of his house after it was attracted by butchered whale meat in his front yard.

A spokeswoman for the Anchorage-based federal prosecutors declined to comment.

Gordon’s defense attorney Brian Stibitz did not immediately return a message from the Associated Press seeking comment.

