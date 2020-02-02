Kansas City Chiefs, former Vol Dustin Colquitt, win Super Bowl LIV

The comeback Chiefs did it again and are Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game’s final 6:13, helping the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.

The go-ahead score: A 5-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 2:44 left. Williams is a former Miami Dolphins running back and returned to his former field - Hard Rock Stadium - to enjoy the most significant night of his career. Williams finished off the title march with a touchdown run with 1:12 left, a 38-yarder around the left end to seal the outcome.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)