Kansas girl, 9, dies from flu

A nine-year-old girl from Kansas has died after getting sick with the flu the weekend before Christmas.

According to relatives Cheryl DeLong and Odessa Kirkendoll, Leighya DeLong, was diagnosed with influenza while visiting family in Nebraska.

DeLong and Kirkendoll said, Leighya was released from a hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska before her conditioned worsened on Sunday, Dec. 22.

According to WIBW Leighya died shortly after being rushed back to the emergency room.

Superintendent Lonnie Moser of Hiawatha Elementary School said in a statement, "Leighya was a 4th grade student in Mr. Runer's class. Although only in the class since October, her smile and positive attitude were impactful and she will be deeply missed."

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WIBW. All rights reserved.

