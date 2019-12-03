Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Pigeon Forge

Kanye West will bring his Sunday Service to East Tennessee in 2020.

West will visit Pigeon Forge's Strength to Stand Youth Conference from Jan. 18 to 20 at the LeConte Center.

The event will feature other artists including Lecrae, Hillsong Young & Free and Tauren Wells.

West's Sunday Service concerts started in early 2019 with him performing gospel renditions of his songs accompanied by a choir.

In October, West released a gospel-inspired album "Jesus is King."

