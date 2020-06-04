Kanye West starts college fund of Floyd’s daughter, reps say

(CNN) – Kanye West is donating $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Representatives of the rapper said he's paying for a college fund for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. West is also helping with the legal bills for the three families.

Four Minneapolis police officers are charged in Floyd's death.

Three white men are accused of killing Arbery in Georgia.

And three white police officers shot and killed Taylor in Kentucky in March.

Part of the money will also help struggling black-owned businesses in the artist’s native Chicago, his representatives said.

