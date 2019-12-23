KARM, Volunteer Rides gifts two students with cars

Two KARM Berea students were surprised with cars two days before Christmas.

Tammy Jeffries was gifted a Honda Civic. / Source: WVLT News

KARM's Berea is a six-week program that helps homeless people get back on their feet. Andrew Mosley and Tammy Jeffries are both current students in the program. By the end they will have worked 200 hours, taken 200 hours of life-skill classes, and volunteered for 36 hours.

Volunteer Rides, a group that restores old cars for people in need, chose the two Berea students to gift with cars on Monday afternoon.

"It's incredibly special, its that hope restored piece and it's the perfect time of year." said Todd Gilbert with KARM. "We're two days away from celebrating when hope was ignited again so it's really special to do that this time of year

Both Mosley and Jeffries thought they were just having coffee at a local shop, then they walked outside to see two cars wrapped in big red bows waiting for them.

"I haven't had my own car in a year, so it felt really amazing," said Jeffries.

"It makes a big difference, it's a big deal, especially when you haven't really had that," said Mosley.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.