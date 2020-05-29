Ohio kayakers discover deer swimming in Lake Erie

A kyaker in Ohio was recording his time out on Lake Erie when he discovered a deer swimming about two miles away from him.

WJW reported that Donn Nottage , Charlie Nergelovi and Eric Tischler were all yaking Tuesday afternoon near Rocky River Park when they spotted the animal.

“It was such a great day, the lake was practically like a pond,” Donn Nottage said.

Nottage said the deer continued swimming north, further out into the lake.

“I was astounded that animal could survive with its head above water for that amount of time. To get out there was 2 miles alone. He would have drowned,” Nottage said.

The three kyakers reportedly decided to capture the deer and try to bring it to safety.

“We start corralling it and then jet skis show up. They are loud, they are noisy. The deer was getting freaked out again,” Tischler said.

The men were able to lead the deer closer to dry land, where it eventually got back to the beach safe and sound.

“I’m just glad we were there in the right spot and luckily, we got him turned around,” Tischler said.

