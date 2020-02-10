Keep Tennessee beautiful: THP reminds drivers to cover trash while hauling

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to keep Tennessee beautiful by taking care to cover trash while driving.

One Trooper found multiple filled trash bags on the side of the road, then took time to properly dispose of them.

"East Tennessee is one of the most beautiful places on �� Earth. The picture on the left proves it. The pic on the right is exactly why our Troopers enforce the TARP LAW. Please cover your trash when hauling. Keep Tennessee Beautiful!" said THP on Twitter.

