Keep your pets paws off your food this Thanksgiving

Don't be a cold turkey and know what foods are off-limits for pets to keep them safe this holiday.

According to Volunteer Veterinary Hospital pets don't self regulate when it comes to toxic foods, so it's up to responsible pet owners to know what is risky and protect our pets from partaking.

Common holiday pet disasters can land your pet in the emergency animal clinic this year.

Here are some tips from Volunteer Veterinary Hospital to keep your pet safe this holiday:

The dinner - Fatty and salty foods are hard for animals to digest. Some holiday foods that are healthy for people are toxic to pets, such as onions and garlic.

Skip dessert - Chocolate is toxic to pets and can send pets into a digestive tailspin. Keep all desserts and treats far away from pets.

Garbage hound? Between the feasting and talking with family and friends it's easy for a pet to sneak into leftovers. The results are known as "garbage gut" in the animal emergency room. Clear leftovers right away so your pets can't access them.

Tasty Decor - Be aware that some holiday plants are toxic to pets. Keep your pets away from all plants and table decor such as hydrangeas, amaryllis and some ferns.

