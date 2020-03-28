'Keep the faith, don't be too scared,' Dolly Parton lifts spirits during coronavirus pandemic

Dolly Parton took to social media to send an uplifting message to her fans to get them through hard times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country star posted a message on her Facebook page to encourage everyone through difficult times.

In the Facebook video, Parton sang a song saying she knows the virus is scaring everyone, but she believes there is a higher purpose in this.

"Climbing the stairway to heaven because this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of us," Parton said.

Parton continued to say "I'm not making light out of this situation. Well, maybe I am because it's the light I believe, that's gonna dissolve the situation."

In the short video, Parton said she believed "God is trying to hold up the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love."

She gave fans a little inspiration and said she believe everyone will be a better person once the coronavirus pandemic passes.

"So just keep the faith, don't be too scared," Parton said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.