Keep the rain gear handy Wednesday

The back side of the front that brought storms yesterday, leaves your Wednesday with lingering clouds and a few showers and storms.

Wednesday starts out with clouds in and out, so we have areas of fog in the morning. The humidity levels are still sticky, so that's creating fog at times and then isolated showers and storms.

We have a mostly cloudy Wednesday, but expecting to see some cloud breaks for your afternoon to evening hours. Since the humidity isn't backing off today, we continue to see spotty showers and thunderstorms develop at times through afternoon and evening hours.

The humidity also makes it feel about 5 degrees warmer today, and temperatures are ranging from the mid 80s to 90 degrees in our area today, with a high of 88 in Knoxville.

