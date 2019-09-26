'Keeping his name alive': Podcast to focus on missing Harlan County man

Harlan County native Tyler North went missing more than one year ago.

One week after he went missing, police found North's truck burned in a field, but there was no sign of Tyler.

Wednesday marks 458 days since the disappearance, and the North family still has no answers.

"I could walk any of these mountains all day long, but at night when it's quiet and there's nothing but your head, you break down," said North's sister Samantha Perry.

Perry said people go missing all the time, but she never thought it would hit home.

"You never really think it's going to happen till it does, and then you're thrown in the middle of the chaos, the heartache, and the anger and you just want it all to stop," said Perry.

She is now taking the case public. She wants people to know who North was.

"Anything we can do to keep his name alive, I think will help. I hope."

Perry found out about the podcast Unfound from a woman who heard about North's case. She got in contact with the man behind the mic Ed Dentzel.

"Many of my guests would tell you that Unfound has been very good at moving things forward, finding new information, getting law enforcement engaged maybe even after 40 years," said Dentzel.

He worked close to 150 cases and knows the patterns.

"Most disappearances are caused by relationships. They are not caused by money or drugs or anything else," said Dentzel.

Dentzel hopes Unfound provides answers the family needs.

"Who ever did this know, I'm willing to dance with the devil for Tyler and you're not much but a chip off my shoulder," said Perry.

The podcast about North will be released on Friday at 2 p.m. on the Stitcher app.

