Keeping kids busy with basic art supplies

Got crayons, glue, colored paper and scissors in the house? You have more art options than you might think.

Director Leah Marcum-Estes at the Oak Ridge Art Center said parents can encourage children to go beyond crayon drawing and add another layer of challenge to their work.

She said a watercolor set can be helpful, adding a way to paint over the crayon. The technique is called watercolor or crayon resist. Marcum-Estes said, "You would take your watercolor and apply it on top of your crayon drawing. It will roll off of any area that has crayon in it.

Other simple art ideas include:

Cut out paper shapes to create a picture against a background

Weaving with construction paper strips

Adding paper shapes on top of a woven construction strip background

Cutting paper strips from magazines to create backgrounds

Cutting shapes or photos from magazines

You can also find free art resources at the Art Center's Facebook page. Because of concern about the Coronavirus, the Art Center is temporarily closed to the public.

