Keeping your electric bill low as temperatures drop

Temperatures are dropping and that usually means your electric bill goes up. Knoxville Utilities Board is working to educate residents on the best ways to use their energy.

Harley Bryant, a KUB customer support supervisor said spending a small amount upfront, can save you in the long run. By using mobile demonstration units Bryant said he can show residents the difference between using incandescent light bulbs versus LED.

"You see the cost of the LED bulbs they are higher upfront, but they last a lot longer but the energy savings overall is quite a bit more. About $4 per bulb per year. "

One of the biggest sources of energy is heating your home.

"On your exterior walls, everyone has outlets. Sometimes that air will flow through the wall because there's no insulation behind that. So, we talk about adding these outlet gaskets."

The gaskets and socket sealers cost about $2 at a hardware store. Bryant also demonstrated the importance of closing up holes where electrical and plumbing goes through.

"A lot of people don't realize they have leaks inside their commode. Anything inside the toilet can leak. The water is overflowing to the overflow tube and right back in the drain you can't see it." said Bryant. Replacing an entire system in the tank will cost about 20 bucks. A small cost to pay upfront that makes a big difference in your bill over time.

If you'd like KUB to do a workshop on how to save, they'll bring the mobile demonstrations to your work, church or community just contact them.

