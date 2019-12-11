Wallet Wednesday: Keeping your house warm and your electric bills low

As temperatures drop your utility bill will likely rise. There are several things you can do to keep warm air inside your home.

(Canva)

KUB recommends setting your thermostat at 68° or lower. Each degree saves you one percent on your heating bill. A programmable thermostat will pay for itself in two years if you customize it to your schedule. Try not to turn a heat pump thermostat up by more than three degrees at a time. You can also get a free online energy audit through the TVA Energy Right program.

Harley Bryant, a KUB customer support supervisor said air can escape through windows, outlets, and attics.

"On your exterior walls, everyone has outlets. Sometimes that air will flow through the wall because there's no insulation behind that. So, we talk about adding these outlet gaskets." Outlet covers will cost you a few bucks but pay for themselves in the long run.

